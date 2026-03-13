Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,895,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,992% from the previous session’s volume of 90,611 shares.The stock last traded at $57.91 and had previously closed at $58.26.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,551,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,538,000 after purchasing an additional 401,364 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,780,000 after buying an additional 75,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

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