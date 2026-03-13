Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $7.1875. Worley shares last traded at $6.8850, with a volume of 3,494 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Worley Price Performance

Worley Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

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Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

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