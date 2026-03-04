Tillman Hartley LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Navigoe LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.03.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.