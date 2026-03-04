Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Argus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Argus from $780.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.07.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $436.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,596 shares of company stock worth $227,352,014. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.