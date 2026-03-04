FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 419.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 156.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

