CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $393.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.90, a PEG ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and forward guidance impressed — CrowdStrike reported revenue of ~$1.31B, record ARR (~$5.25B) and an EPS beat, then issued Q1 and FY?2027 guidance well above Street consensus (Q1 EPS and FY EPS ranges materially higher than analysts expected). This is the main bullish catalyst behind the intraday strength. BusinessWire: Q4 results

Q4 results and forward guidance impressed — CrowdStrike reported revenue of ~$1.31B, record ARR (~$5.25B) and an EPS beat, then issued Q1 and FY?2027 guidance well above Street consensus (Q1 EPS and FY EPS ranges materially higher than analysts expected). This is the main bullish catalyst behind the intraday strength. Positive Sentiment: Several firms reaffirmed/upgraded ratings and high targets after the print (e.g., Rosenblatt re?affirmed Buy with a $555 target; Cantor Fitzgerald kept Overweight at $520), supporting the rally from buy?side analysts. Benzinga: analyst notes

Several firms reaffirmed/upgraded ratings and high targets after the print (e.g., Rosenblatt re?affirmed Buy with a $555 target; Cantor Fitzgerald kept Overweight at $520), supporting the rally from buy?side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: sector volatility and the broader AI?disruption debate remain key — some coverage notes CrowdStrike “holding steady” despite mixed software moves elsewhere, so macro/sector flows could mute follow?through. 247WallSt: CrowdStrike holds steady

Market context: sector volatility and the broader AI?disruption debate remain key — some coverage notes CrowdStrike “holding steady” despite mixed software moves elsewhere, so macro/sector flows could mute follow?through. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ revisions are mixed — some firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral while others kept Buy/Outperform calls; that creates a mixed signal even as headline guidance is strong. Benzinga: analysts cut forecasts

Analysts’ revisions are mixed — some firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral while others kept Buy/Outperform calls; that creates a mixed signal even as headline guidance is strong. Negative Sentiment: Several notable price?target cuts and more cautious stances (e.g., Needham lowered $575?$475; Canaccord $515?$400; Morgan Stanley and BMO trimmed targets) are pressuring sentiment and could cap gains. Benzinga: price target moves

Several notable price?target cuts and more cautious stances (e.g., Needham lowered $575?$475; Canaccord $515?$400; Morgan Stanley and BMO trimmed targets) are pressuring sentiment and could cap gains. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains notable in filings reported by data providers (multiple recent insider sales), which investors may view negatively if they interpret it as profit?taking or reduced insider conviction. Quiver Quant: earnings & insider activity

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

