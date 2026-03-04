Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.94.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $391.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.29. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.65, a PEG ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,342,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Tobam grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,682.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY26 Results

CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) BusinessWire: Guidance

CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Seeking Alpha: Wells Fargo Coverage

Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Neutral Sentiment: Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. TipRanks: TD Cowen Note

Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. AmericanBankingNews: BTIG PT

BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. Negative Sentiment: Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. TipRanks: Bernstein Hold AmericanBankingNews: Baird PT Cut

Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution from heavy insider selling disclosures and some third?party data feeds that reported conflicting metrics (an outlier QuiverQuant piece showing a large EPS discrepancy) add near?term noise and can amplify volatility. QuiverQuant: Data/Reporting Note

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Stories

