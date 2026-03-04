Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Announces Earnings Results

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Here are the key takeaways from Nexxen International’s conference call:

Nexxen reports a very strong start to 2026 with record January and February and Q1 programmatic contribution ex?TAC trending ahead of initial expectations, which management attributes to 2025 infrastructure investments.

and Q1 programmatic contribution ex?TAC trending ahead of initial expectations, which management attributes to 2025 infrastructure investments. The company roughly doubled SSP capacity in H2 2025 and more than doubled its enterprise customer base, positioning it to monetize publisher relationships better and push end?to?end enterprise adoption.

in H2 2025 and more than doubled its enterprise customer base, positioning it to monetize publisher relationships better and push end?to?end enterprise adoption. Nexxen launched what it calls the industry’s first programmatic Smart TV on?screen advertising solution with V (VIDAA) and secured The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP partners, a move management says opens new CTV home?screen inventory and accelerates data licensing; the company also plans a further $50M investment in V in Q3 2026.

with V (VIDAA) and secured The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP partners, a move management says opens new CTV home?screen inventory and accelerates data licensing; the company also plans a further $50M investment in V in Q3 2026. Financial headwinds remain — Q4 2025 contribution ex?TAC declined 7% YoY (1% ex?political), programmatic revenue fell 4% YoY (2% ex?political) and CTV revenue was down 19% YoY — and IFRS revenue for 2025 was flat, pressuring non?IFRS EPS.

2026 guidance targets Contribution ex?TAC $375–$390M (~+8% y/y at midpoint), programmatic revenue $367–$381M (~+10% y/y midpoint) and Adjusted EBITDA $122–$132M (~33% margin), with management citing AI integration, V partnership, mobile in?app expansion and Smart TV adoption as drivers.

Nexxen International Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NEXN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 146,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,965. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $381.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nexxen International by 173.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Nexxen International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

