Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Enel Chile had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Here are the key takeaways from Enel Chile’s conference call:

$2.0 billion 2026–2028 plan focused on resilience and growth (?$1.6bn generation, $0.5bn grids), targeting ~1 GW of new renewables/BESS and ~80% renewables in the mix by 2028 with an integrated-margin goal of ~$1.8bn — signaling clear growth investment.

focused on resilience and growth (?$1.6bn generation, $0.5bn grids), targeting ~1 GW of new renewables/BESS and ~80% renewables in the mix by 2028 with an integrated-margin goal of ~$1.8bn — signaling clear growth investment. 2025 operational results were mixed: EBITDA $1,473m (+$52m) but net income $538m (-14%) and lower FFO ($1,067m); management confirmed a minimum 50% dividend payout.

2025 operational results were mixed: (+$52m) but (-14%) and lower FFO ($1,067m); management confirmed a minimum 50% dividend payout. Balance sheet and liquidity appear supportive: gross debt was $3.8bn (?2% y/y), ~87% fixed rate, average cost ~4.9–5%, with $690m committed credit lines and $462m cash available.

Balance sheet and liquidity appear supportive: gross debt was $3.8bn (?2% y/y), ~87% fixed rate, average cost ~4.9–5%, with $690m committed credit lines and $462m cash available. Regulatory and distribution risk: government-ordered technical review of the distribution concession (6–18 months) and uncertainty over whether smart-meter/remote-control investments will be recognized/remunerated by regulators.

Regulatory and distribution risk: government-ordered technical review of the distribution concession (6–18 months) and uncertainty over whether smart-meter/remote-control investments will be recognized/remunerated by regulators. Commodity/gas exposure is limited in the near term — most thermal gas needs are covered by firm, fixed?price Argentine contracts (6?month terms) plus LNG tied to benchmarks — reducing short?term commodity risk.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of ENIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 131,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,910. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Enel Chile by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17,522.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Santander cut Enel Chile to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

