Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $2.60. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

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Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

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Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS: MHGU) is a diversified hospitality company that invests in, develops and manages limited- and select-service hotels across the United States. The company’s core activities include identifying and acquiring strategic hotel assets, securing franchise affiliations with prominent lodging brands and overseeing day-to-day property operations through its in-house management platform. Meritage’s vertically integrated model seeks to capture value at each stage of the hotel lifecycle, from site selection and development to ongoing asset management and performance optimization.

Meritage partners with leading national and global hotel franchisors, typically operating under brands within the Marriott, Choice and IHG portfolios.

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