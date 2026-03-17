OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.62 and traded as low as GBX 5.50. OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 5.80, with a volume of 94,533 shares trading hands.

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -193.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.94.

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About OptiBiotix Health

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OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products.

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