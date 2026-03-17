XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,454,133 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 12th total of 3,800,753 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. XPLR Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $998.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

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XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XIFR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.33.

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Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 6,899,310 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,853,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,600,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $20,340,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

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XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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