Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 122,630 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 12th total of 104,932 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,443 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,443 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Star in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Star from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Star presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Star Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Star

NASDAQ STHO opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Star has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Star by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Star during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the second quarter worth $124,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star

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Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

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