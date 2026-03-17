Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 103,392 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 12th total of 88,407 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.20). Sumitomo had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sumitomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sumitomo

Sumitomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) is a global integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. As one of the country’s major sogo shosha (general trading firms), Sumitomo operates a diversified business portfolio that spans trading, project development, equity investments and provision of services to industrial and consumer markets. The company acts as a commercial intermediary and strategic investor, linking producers, manufacturers and end users across international supply chains.

Sumitomo’s business activities cover a wide range of sectors, including metal products and mining, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure and real estate, energy and chemical products, electronics and digital solutions, and consumer goods and food.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.