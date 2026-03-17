Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on LOAR

Loar Stock Up 2.4%

LOAR stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.34. Loar has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirkson R. Charles bought 36,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $2,457,473.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,087,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 98,800 shares of company stock worth $6,460,173 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Loar by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,921,000 after buying an additional 4,019,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Loar by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 2,104.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after buying an additional 1,323,442 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after buying an additional 1,127,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Loar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,276,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after acquiring an additional 927,908 shares during the period.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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