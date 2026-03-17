CSM Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 48,000.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 6,868.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Select Medical by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.0%

Select Medical stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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