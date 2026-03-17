CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,340 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,313,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38,107.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after buying an additional 1,103,200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,824,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,974,000 after buying an additional 1,011,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 822,327 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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