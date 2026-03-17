Contrasting Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) and CARsgen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTHF)

CARsgen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTHF – Get Free Report) and Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CARsgen Therapeutics and Definium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARsgen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Definium Therapeutics N/A -82.07% -58.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CARsgen Therapeutics and Definium Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARsgen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Definium Therapeutics 1 0 9 2 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Definium Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.70, suggesting a potential upside of 94.87%. Given Definium Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Definium Therapeutics is more favorable than CARsgen Therapeutics.

This table compares CARsgen Therapeutics and Definium Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARsgen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Definium Therapeutics N/A N/A -$183.79 million ($2.13) -8.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Definium Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Definium Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Definium Therapeutics beats CARsgen Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARsgen Therapeutics

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CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors in China and the United States. The company is developing autologous CAR-T product candidates, including CT053, which targets B-cell maturation antigen that is in pivotal Phase II/III trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; CT041, which targets Claudin 18.2, is in Phase II/III clinical trial for gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for gastric or pancreatic cancer; CT011, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with Glypican-3 positive IIIa hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); and CT071, that is in Phase I clinical trial which targets G protein-coupled receptor class C group 5 member D for the treatment of R/R MM and relapsed/refractory primary plasma cell leukemia (R/R pPCL). It is also developing CT0180 and CT0181, which targets Glypican-3 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing CT0590, which targets B-cell maturation antigen that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; CT048, which targets Claudin 18.2 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction and pancreatic cancer; KJC2113 that targets mesothelin, as well as KJ-C2114 that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of solid tumors; and KJ-C2320 for acute myeloid leukemia that is in pre-clinical stage. Further, it develops AB011, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of gastric/pancreatic cancer. The company has a license agreement with HK Inno.N Corporation to develop and commercialize CT032 for the treatment of CD19. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Definium Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

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