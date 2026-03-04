BOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,462 call options.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $120,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 469,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,234,399.24. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,311,195 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,076.25. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,707. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

More BOX News

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2027 guidance sharply: EPS guidance of $1.55 vs. street ~$0.96 and revenue guidance of about $1.3 billion vs. ~$1.2 billion consensus — a clear upward revision that drives expectations for faster profit and cash?flow growth. Box Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management raised FY2027 guidance sharply: EPS guidance of $1.55 vs. street ~$0.96 and revenue guidance of about $1.3 billion vs. ~$1.2 billion consensus — a clear upward revision that drives expectations for faster profit and cash?flow growth. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: $0.49 EPS vs. $0.33 consensus and revenue ~$305.9M (slightly above estimates), with revenue +9.4% y/y — the beat supports the stronger guide and signals improving unit economics. Box (BOX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 results beat: $0.49 EPS vs. $0.33 consensus and revenue ~$305.9M (slightly above estimates), with revenue +9.4% y/y — the beat supports the stronger guide and signals improving unit economics. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlights margin expansion, rising backlog/RPO and stable retention — the thesis is that Box’s core content platform is resilient to the broader “SaaSpocalypse” and offers attractive FY27 multiples on EV/FCF and P/E. Box: Great Buy As Margins Rise Amid RPO Growth

Analyst/market commentary highlights margin expansion, rising backlog/RPO and stable retention — the thesis is that Box’s core content platform is resilient to the broader “SaaSpocalypse” and offers attractive FY27 multiples on EV/FCF and P/E. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 FY27 guide is mixed: management guided Q1 EPS of $0.36 (above ~$0.21 consensus) but revenue guidance of $304.0M is marginally below the ~$305M consensus — a small timing/revenue softness to monitor in the next quarter. Box Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q1 FY27 guide is mixed: management guided Q1 EPS of $0.36 (above ~$0.21 consensus) but revenue guidance of $304.0M is marginally below the ~$305M consensus — a small timing/revenue softness to monitor in the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: Some fundamentals warrant caution: Box still shows a negative return on equity and the stock trades below its 200?day average; volume on the move higher remains below long?run average — potential signals of lingering structural issues or that the rally needs follow?through. BOX Stock Profile

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting BOX this week:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 1,729,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,334. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. BOX has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.