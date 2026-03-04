Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Evolus’ conference call:

Company highlights portfolio momentum — Jeuveau reached ~14% U.S. toxin share and Evolysse has >3,000 purchasing accounts with Evolysse Sculpt expected to file/receive FDA approval in Q4 and a large sampling program planned for Q2 2026.

Solid 2025 performance and explicit 2026 targets — full?year 2025 revenue was $297.2M (+12%), Q4 revenue was $90.3M (+14%), and 2026 guidance is $327M–$337M with an expectation of full?year profitability (low?to?mid single?digit adjusted EBITDA) and 13%–15% adjusted EBITDA by 2028.

Improved cost structure and liquidity — management rebased expenses in mid?2025, expects non?GAAP OpEx of $210M–$216M in 2026 (0%–3% growth), ended Q4 with $53.8M cash and access to a revolving facility plus additional debt tranches, and says it is not planning an equity raise.

Ongoing market and policy headwinds — U.S. injectable procedural volumes declined in 2025, the filler market remains pressured, and Evolus products imported from France are currently subject to a 15% tariff (possible further tariff risk and uncertain recovery of prior tariffs), while new competitor toxin launches in 2026 could create near?term sampling pressure.

Evolus Trading Up 31.5%

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 5,549,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,551. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Key Stories Impacting Evolus

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (~122% upside from recent levels), which can attract bullish flows and coverage-driven buying. BTIG Reaffirmation

Evolus raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $327M–$337M, above the Street (~$316.3M), signaling stronger top-line momentum and supporting upside to estimates.

Evolus raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $327M–$337M, above the Street (~$316.3M), signaling stronger top-line momentum and supporting upside to estimates. Positive Sentiment: Company press release highlights near-$300M 2025 revenue, sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth, and a stated expectation of sustainable profitability beginning in 2026 — a strategic narrative that supports a re-rating if execution continues. BusinessWire Results

Company press release highlights near-$300M 2025 revenue, sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth, and a stated expectation of sustainable profitability beginning in 2026 — a strategic narrative that supports a re-rating if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $90.3M came in slightly above analyst estimates (~$89.6M), providing a tangible beat on the top line despite mixed commentary on margins and EPS. Quarterly Results Deck

Quarterly revenue of $90.3M came in slightly above analyst estimates (~$89.6M), providing a tangible beat on the top line despite mixed commentary on margins and EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for detail on growth drivers (international expansion, product portfolio) and management’s cadence for profitability; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst on their own. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for detail on growth drivers (international expansion, product portfolio) and management’s cadence for profitability; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks reported EPS of $0.06 that matched its consensus — this suggests some analysts see the quarter as in-line even as revenue and guidance pushed the stock higher. Zacks EPS Report

Zacks reported EPS of $0.06 that matched its consensus — this suggests some analysts see the quarter as in-line even as revenue and guidance pushed the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data shows anomalies (zeros/NaN), indicating the published short-interest figures are unreliable right now and shouldn’t be treated as a clear supply signal. Short Interest Data

Reported short-interest data shows anomalies (zeros/NaN), indicating the published short-interest figures are unreliable right now and shouldn’t be treated as a clear supply signal. Negative Sentiment: There are conflicting EPS reports across outlets (some note a miss vs. consensus and others report an in-line beat), creating near-term uncertainty about profitability and margins that could temper multiple expansion until numbers are reconciled. Mixed EPS Reporting

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolus this week:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $75,353.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 354,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,874.20. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolus by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $158,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 156,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 484.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

