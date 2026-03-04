Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Acquires $12,320.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa bought 4,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $12,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,824,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,102.72. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 2,437,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $575.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on shares of Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,454,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

