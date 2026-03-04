Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEBC remained flat at $253.00 during trading on Wednesday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.57. Webco Industries has a 52 week low of $159.80 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of -0.13.

Webco Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in precision-engineered carbon and alloy steel tubular products. The company produces seamless tubing in a range of sizes and grades for demanding applications, including energy exploration, hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders, off-highway equipment and general industrial uses. Webco’s capabilities encompass tubing up to six inches in outer diameter, with wall thicknesses tailored to high-pressure environments.

Beyond standard tubing, Webco offers an array of value-added services such as cutting, end finishing, threading, end polishing and customized packaging to meet customer specifications.

