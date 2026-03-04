Insider Buying: Worley (ASX:WOR) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Jeanne Johns acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$67,680.00.

Worley Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Worley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 220.0%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services. It serves new energy, power, upstream and midstream, refining and chemicals, and infrastructure markets, as well as mining, minerals, and metals markets.

