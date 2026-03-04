The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $66.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

FTI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $415,290.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,044. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,567,000 after buying an additional 3,549,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,374,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,262,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,861,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,549 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Pickering Energy Partners raised its fiscal-year 2027 EPS forecast to $3.39 (from $3.15) and lifted FY2026 to $2.92 (from $2.70), signaling materially higher earnings expectations versus prior estimates.

Pickering Energy Partners raised its fiscal-year 2027 EPS forecast to $3.39 (from $3.15) and lifted FY2026 to $2.92 (from $2.70), signaling materially higher earnings expectations versus prior estimates. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased multiple quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.57 from $0.48; Q2 2026 to $0.81 from $0.77; Q1 2027 to $0.68 from $0.59; Q2–Q3 2027 also nudged higher). These upward revisions suggest improving visibility on contract activity and margin trends.

The firm also increased multiple quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.57 from $0.48; Q2 2026 to $0.81 from $0.77; Q1 2027 to $0.68 from $0.59; Q2–Q3 2027 also nudged higher). These upward revisions suggest improving visibility on contract activity and margin trends. Positive Sentiment: TechnipFMC hit an annual high on the NYSE Composite on March 2, reflecting positive market momentum and investor interest. TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits Annual High on NYSE Composite

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

