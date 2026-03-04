VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Short Interest Update

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,159 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 29th total of 17,213 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,792 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,792 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRF. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BRF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil. The Index is the exclusive property of 4asset-management GmbH, which has contracted with Standard & Poor’s, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc to maintain and calculate the Index.

