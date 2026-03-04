Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,436 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 29th total of 32,687 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BFRZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,961. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRZ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts. BFRZ was launched on May 12, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.