Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Target Stock Up 1.1%

TGT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 32.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and constructive guidance — Target reported adjusted Q4 EPS above expectations and issued FY?2026 EPS and revenue targets that were stronger than consensus, which gave investors confidence in margin improvement and a return to growth. Target Q4 earnings / guidance

Q4 results beat and constructive guidance — Target reported adjusted Q4 EPS above expectations and issued FY?2026 EPS and revenue targets that were stronger than consensus, which gave investors confidence in margin improvement and a return to growth. Positive Sentiment: Multi?year growth plan and $2B 2026 investment — Management unveiled a bold strategic plan that includes roughly $2 billion of incremental 2026 investment, refreshed store formats, a goal to expand ~300 stores over time and stronger category focus — a clear catalyst for revenue and comp recovery. Zacks: Multi?year growth strategy

Multi?year growth plan and $2B 2026 investment — Management unveiled a bold strategic plan that includes roughly $2 billion of incremental 2026 investment, refreshed store formats, a goal to expand ~300 stores over time and stronger category focus — a clear catalyst for revenue and comp recovery. Positive Sentiment: AI and digital focus to drive sales personalization — Management emphasized using AI to improve personalization, same?day delivery and digital conversion, which investors view as a high?leverage, low?capex way to lift comps and margin. PYMNTS: AI for personalization

AI and digital focus to drive sales personalization — Management emphasized using AI to improve personalization, same?day delivery and digital conversion, which investors view as a high?leverage, low?capex way to lift comps and margin. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyst moves — Oppenheimer raised its PT to $140 (outperform), Telsey upgraded to outperform with a $145 PT, and Guggenheim moved to buy with a $130 PT — these upgrades reinforce the buy case and helped lift sentiment. Oppenheimer / TickerReport

Several bullish analyst moves — Oppenheimer raised its PT to $140 (outperform), Telsey upgraded to outperform with a $145 PT, and Guggenheim moved to buy with a $130 PT — these upgrades reinforce the buy case and helped lift sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its PT to $119 but kept a neutral rating — a modest signal that some analysts remain cautious on near?term upside despite the plan. StreetInsider: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised its PT to $119 but kept a neutral rating — a modest signal that some analysts remain cautious on near?term upside despite the plan. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target but kept an underweight rating — the bank’s continued cautious stance (PT to $108) highlights lingering skepticism about durable sales recovery and provides a counterweight to bullish calls. Benzinga: Barclays note

Barclays raised its price target but kept an underweight rating — the bank’s continued cautious stance (PT to $108) highlights lingering skepticism about durable sales recovery and provides a counterweight to bullish calls. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary remains — some outlets argue Target’s long?term return profile is still disappointing despite the rally, reminding investors of execution risk and the multi?year nature of the turnaround. 247WallSt: Critical view

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

