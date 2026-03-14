Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INSE. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

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Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

INSE opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.23. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.43). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,176.67%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 676,988 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $6,089,000. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 233.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145,720 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 2,077,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

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Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

Further Reading

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