Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Rubrik also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to -0.040–0.020 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

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Rubrik Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $53.35 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $812,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,515.68. This trade represents a 80.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,219 shares of company stock worth $9,834,982 over the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY?2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY?2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free?cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring?revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free?cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring?revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Positive Sentiment: Call?buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post?earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.

Call?buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post?earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near?term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik

Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near?term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple price?target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit?taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short?term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth $34,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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