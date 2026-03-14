4,593 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Purchased by Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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