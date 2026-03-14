Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) CEO Ian Mortimer Sells 7,308 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CEO Ian Mortimer sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $403,620.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,347.29. This trade represents a 26.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Mortimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Ian Mortimer sold 11,269 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $677,379.59.

On Monday, March 9th, Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $16,289,100.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Key Headlines Impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase?3 progress — Xenon completed the X?TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer?term commercial value. Read More.

Phase?3 progress — Xenon completed the X?TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer?term commercial value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More.

Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance?sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near?term financing risk. Read More.

Balance?sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near?term financing risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short?term demand. Read More.

Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short?term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi?year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More.

Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi?year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More.

Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open?market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open?market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk — The sizable share issuance (and initial underwriter option) that funded the ~$747.5M raise increases outstanding shares and can pressure near?term per?share metrics despite improving cash runway. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,020,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 262,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,280,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Further Reading

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