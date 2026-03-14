ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Insider Christopher Mutz Sells 3,162 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mutz sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $226,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,376.76. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Mutz sold 417 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $30,858.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Christopher Mutz sold 5,323 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $415,300.46.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Key Stories Impacting ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting ANI Pharmaceuticals this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76,862.5% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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