Topline Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 554,126 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 554,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. SEMrush makes up approximately 0.7% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 29.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEMrush by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 152,776 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in SEMrush by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SEMrush by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 380,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at SEMrush

In related news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 100,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $1,186,925.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,019,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,471.62. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 26,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $317,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 382,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,822.58. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 328,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,006 over the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEMrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter. SEMrush had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.

SEMrush Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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