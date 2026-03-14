Topline Capital Management LLC Has $57.51 Million Stake in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

Topline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares during the quarter. Nutex Health accounts for approximately 9.9% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nutex Health worth $57,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 966.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Nutex Health Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $193.07. The company has a market cap of $618.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.47.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by ($3.95). Nutex Health had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $151.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight?loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in?person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost?effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail?anchored centers, offering treatment for non?life?threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

Further Reading

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