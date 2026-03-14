CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,850 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up about 2.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $96,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

KO stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.