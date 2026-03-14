Topline Capital Management LLC Sells 49,529 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Topline Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,529 shares during the quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,696,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 209.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,646,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Workiva by 50.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after acquiring an additional 460,540 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $88,677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Workiva Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WK opened at $61.52 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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