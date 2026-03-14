Thematics Asset Management Purchases 6,446 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,553.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 403,724 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,145,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,086 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 198,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 643.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 255.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

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Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

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