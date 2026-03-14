Thematics Asset Management Purchases 21,724 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $369,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,214.32. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,223. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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