Topline Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Docebo Inc. $DCBO

Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the period. Docebo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Docebo by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Docebo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.