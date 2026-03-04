UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,123. GitLab has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,395.75. The trade was a 37.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $96,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 fundamentals beat expectations: revenue rose ~23% to $260.4M and reported EPS beat consensus, showing continued enterprise demand and >$1B ARR. Business Wire: Q4 results & share repurchase

Q4 fundamentals beat expectations: revenue rose ~23% to $260.4M and reported EPS beat consensus, showing continued enterprise demand and >$1B ARR. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $400M share repurchase program (~10% of post-release market cap), a clear shareholder-return signal that supports upside on any rebound. Business Wire: Buyback announcement

Board authorized a $400M share repurchase program (~10% of post-release market cap), a clear shareholder-return signal that supports upside on any rebound. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY27 EPS guidance well above consensus (0.76–0.80 vs ~0.58), signaling margin improvement expectations even as revenue guidance was slightly below estimates. This mixed-but-upside EPS view is a potential longer-term positive. Yahoo: Earnings highlights & guidance

Company issued FY27 EPS guidance well above consensus (0.76–0.80 vs ~0.58), signaling margin improvement expectations even as revenue guidance was slightly below estimates. This mixed-but-upside EPS view is a potential longer-term positive. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed: several firms trimmed price targets but many maintained Buy/outperform ratings, leaving median targets above the current price — creating dispersion in near?term broker views. Benzinga: Analyst reactions

Analyst reactions are mixed: several firms trimmed price targets but many maintained Buy/outperform ratings, leaving median targets above the current price — creating dispersion in near?term broker views. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target reductions (BTIG, BofA, Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Guggenheim, Needham, Mizuho and others) and a TD Cowen downgrade to Hold increased selling pressure despite many ratings remaining constructive. Benzinga: Series of price-target cuts

Multiple price-target reductions (BTIG, BofA, Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Guggenheim, Needham, Mizuho and others) and a TD Cowen downgrade to Hold increased selling pressure despite many ratings remaining constructive. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares sold off in extended trading/early session after the print — headlines note a ~8–9% drop as investors focused on the weaker revenue outlook for FY27 despite the quarter beat. 247WallSt: Post-earnings sell-off

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

