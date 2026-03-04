MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CXH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

(Get Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXH) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its inception in 1982, the fund primarily acquires investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed to balance credit quality and yield, focusing on bonds rated BBB or higher by nationally recognized rating agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.