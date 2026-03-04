Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 165,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,831. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across global developed and emerging markets. Portfolio construction emphasizes companies with sustainable dividend track records and the potential for long-term growth, while incorporating active risk management techniques.

The fund’s investment strategy blends bottom-up fundamental research with sector and country allocation decisions designed to capture attractive income opportunities around the world.

