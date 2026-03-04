American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a 15.9% increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.25. 1,678,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,779. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express News Roundup

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.