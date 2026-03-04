American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a 15.9% increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of AXP traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.25. 1,678,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,779. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
American Express News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board-approved 16% quarterly dividend raise to $0.95, with an ex-dividend date of April 2 and payable May 8 — signals strong cash flow and management confidence in earnings. American Express Board Authorizes 16 Percent Increase in Common Shares Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: New long-term sports and stadium partnerships (MetLife Stadium, NY Giants, NY Jets, Mercedes?Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta United and an NWSL team) — expands AmEx cardholder experiences, marketing reach and likely incremental merchant-driven volume in key metros. American Express Expands Global Sports and Entertainment Footprint with New Stadium and NFL Team Partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: Product placement benefit: AmEx/MARCUS is highlighted among high-yield savings winners — supports deposits and net interest income diversification. 3 Clear Winners When Exploring High-Yield Savings Accounts
- Neutral Sentiment: Planned new global HQ at 2 World Trade Center — a signal of long-term investment and scale, but adds near-term capital and execution considerations. American Express Plans New World Trade Center HQ To Support Growth Narrative
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/brand activation: AmEx partners with Major Food Group for CARBONE BEACH at the Miami Grand Prix — supports premium cardholder experiences but limited near-term financial impact. Major Food Group and American Express to host CARBONE BEACH during FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX Weekend
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity has picked up — watch for increased implied volatility or positioning that can amplify short-term moves even if fundamentals remain intact. Do Options Traders Know Something About AXP Stock We Don’t?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market concern about AI-driven job and industry disruption is being cited alongside the dividend news — a reminder that macro/tech risks could pressure sentiment despite strong cash returns. AmEx Turns on the Cash Tap: Dividends Boom Amid AI Concerns
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Elon did WHAT in 19 days?!
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.