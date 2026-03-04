HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ OCS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 185,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Oculis has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 80.82% and a negative net margin of 12,915.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gildi lifeyrissjodur bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth about $50,250,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Oculis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,746,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 493,827 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 641,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 318,522 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $9,862,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Oculis by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 331,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

