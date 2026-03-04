Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 5.9% increase from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Venture Global Stock Performance

VG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,598,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,720. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venture Global

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.