Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CERS. Wall Street Zen lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERS
Cerus Price Performance
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $61,998.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,059,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,869.39. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 78,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $157,155.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,446,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,962.50. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 352,041 shares of company stock worth $708,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 339.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 73,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.
The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.