Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QTTB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q32 Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

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Q32 Bio Price Performance

QTTB opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Q32 Bio has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $4.71. The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q32 Bio

In related news, CEO Jodie Pope Morrison sold 9,896 shares of Q32 Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,859.04. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $75,344. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q32 Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the second quarter worth about $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q32 Bio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Q32 Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multi-year EPS forecasts and reiterated a Buy rating with a $13 price target, trimming losses in near-term years and projecting positive earnings by FY2029–FY2030 (FY2029 $0.16; FY2030 $0.41). This institutional upgrade and target amplify upside expectations.

HC Wainwright raised multi-year EPS forecasts and reiterated a Buy rating with a $13 price target, trimming losses in near-term years and projecting positive earnings by FY2029–FY2030 (FY2029 $0.16; FY2030 $0.41). This institutional upgrade and target amplify upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added QTTB to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum lists on March 13, highlighting renewed buy-side interest and momentum flow into the stock. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Zacks added QTTB to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum lists on March 13, highlighting renewed buy-side interest and momentum flow into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also listed QTTB among new Strong Buy additions on March 13, reinforcing short-term analyst-driven demand. New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Zacks also listed QTTB among new Strong Buy additions on March 13, reinforcing short-term analyst-driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights that analysts’ price targets imply a ~103.6% upside vs. the current level — a bullish headline, but the story notes such consensus upside metrics can be unreliable and should be weighed against operational and clinical risk. Wall Street Analysts See a 103.55% Upside in Q32 Bio (QTTB): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

Zacks highlights that analysts’ price targets imply a ~103.6% upside vs. the current level — a bullish headline, but the story notes such consensus upside metrics can be unreliable and should be weighed against operational and clinical risk. Neutral Sentiment: There’s press coverage on HC Wainwright’s Q1 earnings outlook for Q32 Bio; details may influence near-term expectations once parsed by investors. What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Q32 Bio Q1 Earnings?

There’s press coverage on HC Wainwright’s Q1 earnings outlook for Q32 Bio; details may influence near-term expectations once parsed by investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst upgrades, the sell-side consensus for the current fiscal year remains deeply negative (consensus ~-12.32 EPS), keeping fundamental downside risk and valuation uncertainty elevated — a key reason some investors are selling into rallies.

Despite the analyst upgrades, the sell-side consensus for the current fiscal year remains deeply negative (consensus ~-12.32 EPS), keeping fundamental downside risk and valuation uncertainty elevated — a key reason some investors are selling into rallies. Negative Sentiment: Short-term volatility risk remains after the company’s recent unusual EPS print (reported EPS of $3.65 on March 10) and the disparity between that beat and long-term consensus; such divergence can trigger profit-taking and skepticism until guidance/continuity is clear.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

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Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

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