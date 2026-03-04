Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,953 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 29th total of 128,521 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

ASHS traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.40. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $45.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.96% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (ASHS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Smallcap 500 index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of 500 Chinese small-cap companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. ASHS was launched on May 21, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

