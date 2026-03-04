Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are allocated to debt obligations, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield instruments and sovereign, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund’s focus on short-duration issues—generally those with maturities of less than five years—aims to mitigate interest rate risk while capturing income opportunities across diverse market segments.

EVG is actively managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, utilizing rigorous credit research and sector analysis to identify undervalued and mispriced debt instruments.

