Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 55,956 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.46.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Burberry Group plc is a British luxury fashion house renowned for its distinctive designs and iconic outerwear. The company’s product portfolio encompasses ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, handbags, accessories, footwear, fragrances and beauty items. Burberry is particularly famous for its classic trench coat, crafted from its patented gabardine fabric, and the signature checked pattern that has become a global emblem of luxury.

Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry in Basingstoke, England, the company initially specialized in weatherproof garments and outdoor attire.

